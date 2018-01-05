CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Friday 5th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 05, 2018 Bello's Kogi where 'spirits' drive What biosafety regime in 2018 Stock market All-share index appreciates by 1.3 per cent Mourinho dismisses Man United exit talk Badoo killers hypnotise, smash victims' head before taking blood How I lost my husband, two children to Omoku massacre I feel like a footballer again', says Costa PDP says Obaseki has failed to fulfill 200,000 jobs promise Trump's declaration on Jerusalem threatens global peace Queen of Emerald pageant winner will lead campaign against cervical cancer NCS blames NASS for 2017 performance CHAN2018: Moroccan FA offers Atlas Lions $21, 000 each to lift trophy Anambra Central senatorial rerun holds Jan 13 'INEC The Sun award has rekindled my spirit ' Okei-Odumakin, activist Motivating Eagles, Amiesiemeka's recipe Celebrity scandals that rocked 2017 Buhari's re-election: PDP demands Amaechi's resignation Biafra: IPOB floats Hausa radio service N10bn EEP targeted at rural dwellers, varsities 'Minister Pharaohs'll shock the world in Russia ' Salah Benue's rivers of blood Dickson slams FG on national security Coutinho: Liverpool insists on 142m from Barca I'll spend prize money on my poor family 'Ishola Idris, winner, Lagos Grows Talent Buhari warns Customs, others against frustrating dry ports' operation Jubilation in Chibok as soldiers rescue another abducted schoolgirl Security, Buhari's govt and herdsmen As PMB insists on re-contesting Police go after Badoo clients, parade shrine head Oil sector lifts NSE indicators 1.28% Restructuring: A panacea in waiting Lagos and the defining moments of 2017 Political killings in Rivers Why women want political, economic power 'Adeyemi Trigger-happy cop shoots dead 7 farmers in Adamawa Punishing electoral offenders Fowler named among most influential tax personalities CBN's T-Bill slowdown may hurt banks' profits, says Fitch Killings: FG asks ECOWAS court to reject AIs report by Kanu Fowler named among most influential tax personalities Why new rules threaten survival of traditional banks Why new rules threaten survival of traditional banks Market gains N174bn as 49 stocks appreciate Kwara slashes state poly tuition fees Market gains N174bn as 49 stocks appreciate Dead appointees: Buhari orders review of boards list Debut N10.69bn sovereign green bond oversubscribed DMO Oil prices, technicals may support Gulf markets Buharis appointment tears Delta APC apart Debut N10.69bn sovereign green bond oversubscribed ' DMO Akwa Ibom gov marginalising my area Akpabio South Africa's rand recovers on brighter political outlook Fleeing herdsmen allegedly kill Nasarawa farmers Fire consumes 20 seized vehicles in Lagos customs warehouse FCAM funds rating upgraded by Agusto & Co Banks credit to agric sector drops by N34bn ' NBS Weve been abandoned, says Ese Orurus father 18-year-old Badoo suspect confesses, says he was tricked FCAM fund's rating upgraded by Agusto & Co Residents protest against alleged Ogoni clean-up abandonment Herdsmen kill woman, destroy 200 acre farms in Ondo Residents protest against alleged Ogoni clean-up abandonment FG may allow marketers to sell petrol above N145 One dies in Taraba govs convoy crash We lost N600m goods in Ogbomoso market fire Traders FG may allow marketers to sell petrol above N145 ASP arrested for allegedly killing seven farmers IPOB to begin Hausa radio service Saturday Anti-Olukere protest rocks Ikere-Ekiti Economic growth should reflect in consumers' welfare ' LCCI Army rescues another Chibok schoolgirl in Borno 2017 was tough for advertising 'Babaeko Uncaring parentsll be prosecuted, says IG Young entrepreneurs establish online wealth creation portal Hayat Kimya brands win ADVAN awards Young entrepreneurs establish online wealth creation portal Brothers accused of rape, robbery Chivita 100% unveils breakfast packs Made-in-Aba campaign gets international recognition Seven die, 14 injured in Sokoto auto crashes Chivita 100% unveils breakfast packs Overcoming six digital banking fears Benue killings: Police go after masterminds, dispatch DIG Two international awards excites Nigerian hotel I'll spend prize money on my poor family 'Ishola Idris, winner, Lagos Grows Talent How champagne party, Nickelodeon magic ignited Eko Hotel at Yuletide Plateau: Lalong, a failure -Daika Wizkid, Tiwa Savage shine at Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged Era of non-payment of salaries over soon 'Orbunde, Ortom's Chief of Staff Why I'm honoured with chieftaincy title 'Chigozie Atuanya, actor Why Nigerians prefer foreign building materials Fele video, celebration of the real African woman 'Adegboyega, musician Kaduna 2019: We'll sack APC's govt 'Bello, PDP chieftain Benue attacks criminal, painful -Buhari Right choice of tiles gets your home glowing FG's inaction responsible for Benue killings, others 'PDP Boko Haram: Buratai urges prayers for soldiers Bachelor's Eve to set cinemas aglow It's safer to insure your buildings 'Orimolade 2019: I'll campaign against APC, PDP 'Ezekwesili FG proposes two fuel prices Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: