CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Friday 26th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 26, 2018 Obasanjo's Buhari verdict generates more storm APC panel proposes power devolution Special Economic Zones coming $1.3b NNPC cash: I acted on Jonathan's instructions, says Diezani Police kick as Evans files N200m suit over seized trucks Alleged $1.1bn Malabu scam: Why Adoke must be prosecuted, by Malami Why herdsmen/farmers clash, by minister Group threatens to occupy U.S. Embassy NNPC fails to Joint Venture Cash call for five years, says Yari Glo-sponsored CNNAfrican Voicescelebrates Nigeria's bobsled team Common gynaecological emergencies (PID) Medical Lab scientists blame govt for high rate of misdiagnosis $408b global ceramics market beckons on Nigeria Empowering farmers through digital platforms May & Baker excites investors as vaccine subsidiary set to take off NESG canvasses reforms to improve access to education, healthcare Mining: Fed Govt to spend N20b on exploration Entrepreneur makes 'Chivas Venture' global finals Why Muslims won't stop circumcising their female children 'Haroon, ex-Kwara Grand Khadi Muslim trainee lawyer ejected from court over hijab Governor Ambode, please consider Ikoka-Badagry road in 2018 Grazing routes, cattle colonies, desertification: Will herdsmen/farmers' clashes end Unemployment responsible for oil theft, vandalism in N/Delta 'Delta dep gov Big Brother Naija 3 begins on Sunday Don challenges tertiary institutions on youth unemployment Larry Nassar sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for decades of sexual abuse Milan train crash kills 3 and injures dozens Fears over US-Turkey military confrontation in Syria Former NIMASA DG opens defence in N2.6bn fraud case Election year will not slow down governance in Lagos 'Ambode FG approves 3 new police area commands for Oyo State Crisis rocking Lagos PDP puts off scheduled inauguration of committees There was no N42bn contract scam in Power Ministry 'Fashola Restructuring: el-Rufai committee recommends merger of states, scrapping of LGs NASU, NAAT, SSANU tackle ASUU over N23bn released by FG to universities 2019: Corrupt politicians compromising corps members 'Jega 2019: Thirty parties plot coalition against APC Reps to create additional committee on conflict resolution FG to monitor social media hate speeches by notable Nigerians Buhari, governors meet in Aso Rock Obasanjo's statement: APC govtnow lame-duck 'Secondus Reps probe multibillion railway projects across Nigeria Boroh remains Presidential Amnesty Programme coordinator'Aide The glitz, achievements, celebrations at SoundCity Awards 2017 The rise and fall of 'Fresh PDP Simi, Adekunle Gold, Praiz for '100% Live' concert Campaigns wont stop projects, says Ambode Peace corps laments police harassment Lagos seeks end to building collapse Ganduje provides land for relocation of Kano central prison Trump touts America First to sceptical Davos elite Yoruba elders knock minister for campaigning for Buhari 2019: Dimeji Bankole, 32 others to lead ADP's mobilisation efforts Oil hits $71 for first time since 2014 Keyamo wants probe report on suspended SEC DG released Bullish sentiment crowds debt markets Aina advocates more FinTech adoption in capital market Dangote Sugar, AfriPrud, UBA gain, equities slide more Rand assets steady as Ramaphosa talks up S'Africa FG considers $2.5bn borrowing via Eurobonds Taxation: Plateau establishes special courts to try defaulters Digital culture growing rapidly in Nigeria 'Awojobi 9mobile takeover looms as advisers evaluate bids 'Report FG, Niger open talks on joint minerals mining 10 banking tips to improve your financial position BoI gives loans to 7,000 entrepreneurs in C'River End fuel scarcity in seven days, Senate tells NNPC Power situation'll be better in couple of years ' Osinbajo 159 power equipment containers stranded at seaports ' TCN Bread makers to revisit cassava bread initiative SON trains personnel in products' testing FIIRO, NIRSAL, PTDF collaborate to grow agriculture value-chain LCCI seeks petroleum products' deregulation Ahmed decries Nigeria's $2.5bn frozen meat import bill Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: ICRC, NSIA disagree with Fashola on funding Govt's revenue drive'll put pressure on industrialists ' MAN FG partners firm to produce cocoa pod breaking machines No fraud in varsity power projects, Fashola tells Reps Ambodes Special Adviser, Deji Tinubu slumps, dies EFCC freezes Lawals accounts, to invite ex-SGFs associates Mainas reinstatement wont dent Buharis image AGF Restructuring: APC panel okays resource control, state police, others Groups berate FG over response to Obasanjos statement Appear on Feb. 5 or return to jail, judge warns Metuh Plane loses landing gear, tyres at Abuja airport Defence minister blames herdsmen killings on anti-grazing law, route blockage Buhari meets security chiefs over insecurity Reforming Nigerias university system Evans sues police over seized 25 trucks Yoruba leaders reject cattle colonies, back ranching Hate speech: FG monitors notable Nigerians online Malabu scam: Suit cant shield Adoke from prosecution, says Malami Amosun clocks 60, says Ogunll continue to break new ground Nasarawa govt to prosecute looters Niger Delta rejects cattle colonies Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
