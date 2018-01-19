CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Friday 19th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 19, 2018 Okorocha receives 24 Libya returnees, promises to reintegrate them into society Day-old baby dumped in refuse bin dies after neglect by neighbours Internet solutions connects to Microsoft Azure network New jab signals end of hearing aid Nigeria's obsession with respectability politics Eagles maintain 51st position in FIFA's ranking Aregbesola charges government agencies on IGR Danbatta reiterate commitment to cost based pricing for data services Foundation holds maiden medical outreach in Anambra Foundation pledges to offer free education to 1m indigent students Aero Contractors recalls 69 sacked staff Senators slam Presidency for constitution breaches Why government can't regulate tenancy in Nigeria Hands off land matters, IGP warns policemen ANSG urged to save tenants from shylock landlords 2nd term: Pro-Buhari, Osinbajo group opens South West office tomorrow Herdsmen's attacks: Dangote donates N50m to victims Buhari approves licence for UNILAG TV Gunmen kill policeman, abduct 14-year-old girl in Katsina FG kicks off Ekwueme's funeral rites today National Economic Council raises panel to end herdsmen's killings Sultan, Onaiyekan, CAN task FG on herdsmen Senate defers planned summit on insecurity YCE rejects cattle colony, grazing reserves in Yorubaland Customs shoots, injures pregnant woman in Ogun Re: Kodjo Williams' rage Umeh: The prize for resilience Some youth survival strategies for 2018 Is Nigeria really a shithole Time for restraint, forgiveness, reconciliation Retributive justice for PDP and APC Killer herdsmen and Nigeria's scary future Re: Waiting for 'Operation Scorpion Sting' in Middle Belt Shithole comment: Can we blame Trump Addressing Nigeria's housing challenge Even without legs, girls still woo me 'Krazee Legs, musician Video play is free on Trace TV 'Sam Onyemelukwe Why we expanded our social marketing unit 'WAPTV's Wale Adenuga Jnr. Okoroji's indefinite protest at Federal High Court My love for vintage cars 'Ayodele Bobby, celebrity clothier Day Soundcity MVP Awards rocked Lagos 2019: Uneasy calm in Oyo APC Russia 2018: Only fit players'll make my squad 'Rohr Most state legislatures are dead -Onuora CHAN 2018: We're ready for Libya -Yusuf Don't contest in 2019, Bishop Chukwuma tells Buhari Sule Lamido accuses Buhari of intolerance Ikpeazu, contractor strike fresh accord over Enyimba Stadium FIFA ranking: Nigeria remains 51st, 9th in Africa Australia Open: Sharapova rolls into 3rd round Kaduna dry port to commence operations in March NIPOST's unbundling 'll create independent business model 'FG Reps probe N7.6tr revenue loss to IOCs, sharp practices NIPOST restructuring'll not lead to job losses ' BPE We dont need cattle colony, says Osun Shittus petition against Ajimobi reckless, full of lies Oyo APC FG to address social protection schemes' implementation challenges How communication can influence your 2018 plans Olusola Oke back in APC, promises to assist Akeredolu FG, EU build solar-powered mini grids in five states Stop demonising Fulani herdsmen in shitholes We battled 1,134 cases in court in three years INEC Market sheds 0.08% as investors take profit Im not your shithole 120 motorcycles seized in Lagos Offerings of Bitcoin, others worry IOSCO Reforming our dysfunctional political parties Average bond yield settles at 18-month low Protesting workers sack JUTH CMD Nigerians feel so vulnerable Nigeria to get AfDB's $400m budget support loans PDP rejects composition of ESIEC for Edo LG poll How to use bank drafts, cheques safely The imperative of peace for productivity and prosperity Has FGs job creation strategies yielded any results Starting a small business requires game plan Assent to Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, Dogara urges Buhari SON's laboratory reaches 95% completion, says DG PSP operators, LASG seek more time for resolution Nigeria is capital deficient, needs inclusive growth ' NESG Ebonyi closes schools to check spread of Lassa fever Imported products must meet acceptable standards ' Ogun SON Ahmed sacks 19 commissioners, 16 Special Advisers, 15 others Canon pledges technical support to filmmakers Osinbajo, nine govs on panel to end killings by herdsmen Benue people protest herdsmens killings at NAssembly Ekwuemes funeral rites begin today Benue crisis may get out of control, Sultan warns UK court jails Nigerian businessman, Wagbatsoma, for money laundering Nigeria is in crisis, says Wike Court orders Mobil to pay Delta communities N1.430bn FG omits religious bodies from first corporate governance code draft Kogi CAN chair, ex-minister survive gunmen attacks Ortoms aide accuses police of backing killer herdsmen SEC extends free e-dividend registration till Feb 28 Court affirms IPOBs proscription, designation as terrorist group FG sues JP Morgan for $875m over Malabu oilfield deal $1.6bn oil fraud: EFCC witnesses absence stalls Omokores trial Study govt policies, LCCI advises SMEs Shun evil prophecies, Abiara tells Nigerians Senate swears in APGA's only senator, Umeh Nigerian firm, global trader in $530m oilfield deal
