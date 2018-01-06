CKN News Exclusive :Why Kemi Olunloyo Has Remained At Port Harcourt Prison Since October 2017

Published:

CKN News has exclusively learnt why blogger and daughter to former Oyo State Governor Kemi Omololu Olunloyo is spending her 4th month at Port Harcourt prison.A close friend to the lady who spoke to CKN News said no one has come forward to stand surety for her since she was granted bail in October 2017.According to her,Kemi was initially granted bail and was released .But few weeks after her bail condition was revoked by the judge after several tweets that she will not attend court hearings in Port Harcourt. And true to her threat when the case came up for hearing she refused to appear.This made her sureties to withdraw from the case.Because of this she was subsequently arrested and threw back in jail .None of her family members ,relations or friends have agreed to stand as sureties for her her.She spent the Christmas there and may still spend more months except help comes her way.Most of those contacted to help have washed off their hands because of the irrational behaviour of the lady.The daughter of Dr Omololu Olunloyo,a former Governor of Old Oyo State was thrown into jail after some posts and allegations she made against a popular Port Harcourt based Pastor .She was subsequently charged to court and detained in Port Harcourt prison where she has remained since .