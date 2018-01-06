CKN News Exclusive Pictures From Latest Military War Front Onslaught Against Boko Haram (Gory Pictures Be Warned)
Published: January 06, 2018
Following the on going onslaught OP by own tps against the insurgents, available information revealed that the factional leader of Boko Haram Mamman Nur, was injured in yesterday’s coordinated military bombardment of the Lake Chad region in Borno State.
Also that several of his foot soldiers were equally killed as the advancing bombardments cont. Information also revealed his subcommanders are fleing from the onslaught while many of the insurgents who escaped are now surrendering to Republic of Niger Defence Forces, following the amnesty granted the insurgents by the government.
