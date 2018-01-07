CKN NEWS AWARD: AISHA BUHARI WINS CKN NEWS 2017 HEART OF GOLD AWARD

Published:

The Editorial Board of CKN News has selected Her Excellency HAJIA AISHA BUHARI as "CKN NEWS Heart Of Gold Icon For 2017 " .The selection was based on her Women Empowerment Programmes, ,her programmes in bettering the lives of the less Privileged in the society, the various humanitarian efforts at helping those in IDP,s across the Country as well as her stand and insistence on transparent Polity & Governance in Nigeria ..She is the first woman to bag the prestigious CKN NEWS Award . .The event comes up in February 2018 in Lagos.. .SIGNED :CKN NEWS MEDIA GROUP LLC (USA)