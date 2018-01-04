Thursday, 4 January 2018

CKN NEWS AWARD 2017 HOLDS IN LAGOS:AMBODE,SARAKI,LALONG,IKPEAZU,DICKSON,ABUBAKAR,UBA etc TO BE HONORED (SEE PICTURES OF ALL WINNERS)

Published: January 04, 2018


The 2017 CKN News Media Award ceremony will take place at a yet to be announced venue in February 2018 in Lagos.

This was disclosed yesterday in Lagos by the Editorial team of Nigeria’s foremost online media platform.

CKN News which over the years has won several awards both locally and International has in the past eight years established itself as one of the most credible online media platform in Nigeria.

It’s first annual lecture held on 13th June 2017 was delivered by the Minister of Transport ,Hon Chibuike Amaechi and attracted Nigerians from all works of life.

The Media edifice was recently registered in the United States of America under the brand name CKN News Media Group LLC (USA) as a global Media platform

It also has an online Television platform CKN News TV which has been running for some months now.
The winners of the 2017 CKN News Award according to the editorial board of CKN Media Group LLC, winners were carefully selected after a painstaking appraisal of their achievements via online voting and analysis of the editorial board of the media edifice.

These are the winners for
Winners:

Most Outstanding Governor South West/Governor Of The Year

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos State)

Most Outstanding Governor South South

Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers State)


Most Outstanding Governor South East

Governor Willie Obiano (Anambra State)


Most Outstanding Governor North West

Governor Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State)


Most Outstanding Governor North East

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (Gombe State )


Most Outstanding Governor North Central

Governor Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau State)


Best Governor In Small Scale Industry & Youth Empowerment (South )

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State)


Best Governor In Small Scale Industry & Youth Empowerment (North)

Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar (Bauchi State Governor)


Senator Of The Year

Senator Shehu Sani (APC Kaduna State)


House Of Reps Member Of The Year (None)

Public Officer /Servant Of The Year

Lagos State Commissioner Of Police Edgar Imohimi


Best Public Institution Of The Year

AMCON


Best Institutional Corporate Communications Personality Of The Year

Ramon Nasir Olarenwaju (UBA Plc)


Best Telecom Company Of The Year (Corporate Social Reasonability & Promotion Of The Nigerian Dream)

Globacom


Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Politician Of the Year 2017

His Excellency Senator Bukola Saraki (President, Senate Of The Republic Of Nigeria)


Nigeria’s Crossover Politician Of 2017 (Across Party Lines)

Governor Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa State)


Bank Of The Year

UBA Plc

Congratulations To All Our Winners…Awards To Be Presented To The Winners Later In February 2018 at an award ceremony scheduled for Lagos

Announcer CKN News, CKN News TV , CKN Media Group LLC (USA) Editorial Team


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: