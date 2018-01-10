CKN News 2017 Annual Award Presentation Letters To Winners Begins

Published:

The 2017 CKN News Annual Award Presentation of Letters To Winners begins. This is according to the host, and Editor In Chief, Chris Kehinde Nwandu.

Mr Chris yesterday visited UBA's cooperate headquarter in Lagos, where he was received by Mr Nasir Ramon Olanrewaju Head, External Affairs Of UBA Plc, who also received his letter of Award at the Bank's Headquarters in Lagos As CKN NEWS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR and also for UBA Plc, as CKN News BANK OF THE YEAR 2017.





According to the organizers of the award, the award proper will take place at a prestigious venue in Lagos on February 2018.

