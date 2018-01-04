Chibuike Amaechi Is Mentally ill - Wike

Published:

Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike has said that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, is mentally challenged. He made this known on Wednesday when the management of the Silverbird Group gave him his nomination letter as the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2017.





"Former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has a serious mental case. This is what makes it difficult for him to appreciate the seriousness of security issues,” Wike said.“That is the kind of people that we have in the Federal Cabinet. With such people, it is impossible for the country to make progress. He needs urgent medical attention".





He described as ridiculous the false allegation by the former Rivers governor that he armed the perpetrators of the Omoku killings. The governor wondered why Amaechi would prefer to blame him for the killings in Omoku, while refusing to blame the APC governors of Benue, Kwara and Kaduna States for killings in their states.





He said: "Amaechi is the one who manipulates the posting of security heads to Rivers State using the Federal Government. They know what they are doing. "If they are planning anything against Rivers State, they will not succeed.”He said.





