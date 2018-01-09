CCT Trial: Saraki Heads To Supreme Court

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki has appealed against the judgment of the Court of Appeal which reversed his acquittal by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). Saraki was prosecuted for false assets declaration and other related charges.





The CCT, chaired by Danladi Umar, had in its ruling on the no-case submission filed by Saraki, dismissed 18 charges against the Senate president on grounds of lack of evidence. But the Federal Government thought the CCT was wrong to have acquitted Saraki as it approached the appellate court to reverse the Tribunal’s ruling.





However, a three man panel of the Court of Appeal, headed by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson, restored three out of the 18 charges on 12 December, 2017. The Court of Appeal ruled that the former Governor of Kwara State had a case to answer.





But Saraki, through his legal team, led by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), filed a notice of appeal before the Supreme Court seeking an order setting aside the Court of Appeal’s judgment. It was gathered that the Senate President’s notice of appeal was filed on 27 December, 2017.

