Cattle Colonies: Southern States Turn Down FG’s Request For Lands

The Southern States in Nigeria have turned down a Federal Government request to set up cattle colonies across the country in order to address the constant clashes between herdsmen and farmers .



It was also learnt that the 16 states that had volunteered to provide land for the establishment of the cattle colonies from northern.





They include Adamawa, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Nasarawa and Plateau, Others are Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Niger, Kogi and Kwara states. The 16 states agreed to provide 5,000 hectares of land each for the establishment of cattle colonies.





Last week, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, announced that the establishment of cattle colonies in the states that had volunteered land would commence this week.



When contacted on the issue, senior officials at the agriculture ministry re echoed what Ogbeh had said that the Federal Government would not force any state to volunteer land for the initiative.





The officials, however, stated that the 16 states from northern Nigeria had been documented as locations where the initiative would start, adding that the government was canvassing support from more states, particularly from southern Nigeria.

