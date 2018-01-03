Buhari's Son Finally Undergoes Brain Surgery, Now In Stable Condition

Published:

Injured son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, is now in stable condition, President of the Guild of Medical Directors has said. Yusuf has been on hospital admission since December 26, after sustaining a bike accident.





The President’s son suffered injuries to his head and limb. It is understood that he had undergone brain surgery at the Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, amid speculation that he would be transferred to the National Trauma Centre at the National Hospital.





But President of the Guild, Prof. Femi Dokun-Babalola, said in a statement that Yusuf’s condition is now stable. The statement read in part: “We are saddened to hear about the unfortunate accident involving the son of our dear president on a power bike.





"While we cannot comment on the exact circumstances of the accident, we are happy that the situation is being efficiently handled by Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja, one of the top Guild of Medical Directors owned hospitals in Nigeria.





"It is heartening to note that his condition is now stable after undergoing brain surgery and we hope for a complete recovery from this unfortunate incident.“Our thoughts and prayers are with President Muhammadu Buhari and his family at this time.”

Share This