Buhari's Opponents Responsible For Various Killings... Emir Of Katsina

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Kabir Usman, has blamed political opponents of President Muhammadu Buhari for the security challenges in the country.The monarch explained that killings in some part of country were caused by those against Buhari’s efforts to positively reposition the country.According to the Governor of Katsina’s media aide, Abdu-Labaran Malumfashi, the monarch stated this when the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki paid him a condolence visit over the death of the former governor of the old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita.The Emir was quoted as saying, “Ninety-nine per cent of the security challenges this country is facing are caused by the enemies of the administration who want to discredit it and incite the people against it because of the good work it is doing.“The government shoukd show no mercy and decisively deal with anybody found complicit in all the criminal activities threatening the corporate existence of the country.“The government must not hesitate to wield the big stick against anybody or group of people, no matter their social status, if they are found to be behind the activities of insurgents, militants, farmers/herders and kidnappers in the country.“The security challenges would have been mitigated if traditional rulers had the constitutional authority to superintendent the affairs of their communities as was previously the case.”