Buhari's New Year Address Was Full Of False Claims - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year address as boring, depressing and empty. It said the President completely failed to address serious economic and security issues confronting the nation.





The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement that Nigerians were again treated to another round of false claims and empty promises.“We already knew the pattern and we advised against it this year. We knew their New Year message would heighten Nigerians despondency rather than providing us hope, the statement read.





It said instead of inspiring the people, the address ended up depressing and annoying them the more. "Instead of offering solutions or providing the indices for development, the Presidency deployed over 2000 words passing the buck, begging the question, making empty claims and attempting to appropriate achievements of the PDP administration.





"What could be more depressing than the fact that the President, who is also the Minister of Petroleum Resources, did not give a clear-cut solution to the acute fuel crisis bedeviling his nation today?“The President’s speech neither addressed how to raise the fallen value of the naira nor how to rescue the labour market from the 8 million job losses and acute unemployment being suffered by Nigerians under the APC.





"The address completely failed to respond to issues of corruption under the APC regime, including allegations of budget padding, secret oil subsidy deals, illegal lifting of crude worth trillions of naira, pillaging of Nigeria’s foreign reserve, diversion of billions of naira for insurgency related matters, all by APC interests.”

