Buhari's Endorsement:You're A Disgrace ..IPOB Tells South East APC Leaders

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) says the open letter by Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari is a “devastating” blow to Igbo leaders. Recall that leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South East had last week endorsed Buhari for a second term in 2019.





But Obasanjo had in the letter advised Buhari not to seek re-election. And responding to the letter via their spokesman, Emma Powerful on Wednesday, IPOB described Obasanjo’s advice as a slap on the faces of the Igbo leaders who endorsed the president. "The statement credited to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was carefully timed to deliver a devastating blow to the scavenging class of politicians in Igboland that shamelessly went to hawk their wares in Abuja a few days ago,” the statement read.





"The shameless endorsement of Buhari for 2019 by these individuals under the banner Igbo leaders have showcased to the world what a bunch of misery merchants they are.“We support Obasanjo for his timely intervention because at a time of national crisis and with people losing their lives all across the Middle Belt and southern Nigeria, anybody discussing partisan politics under such an atmosphere of mass misery is not fit to be regarded as a human being talk less a leader.”

