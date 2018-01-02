Buhari Set To Commission Kaduna Inland Dry Port

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, Commission the Kaduna Inland Dry Port in Kakuri, Kaduna.



The Kaduna Dry Port which is the first of its kind in Nigeria would receive cargo from Apapa Port in Lagos, through the railway or by road.



It will allow importers and exporters in and around Northern Nigeria to import & export directly into/from Kaduna.



The Kaduna Dry Port is also estimated to generate no fewer than 5000 direct employment at the commencement of operations.



The President will also Commission 10 new Coaches and 2 Locomotives for the Kaduna - Abuja Train Service.

