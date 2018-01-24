Buhari Personally Ordered My Detention - Oby Ezekwesili

Published:

Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, Oby Ezekwesili, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to detain her and other campaigners.





The former Minister of Education made this known in a post on her Twitter page. Ezekwesili wrote, "The FG of President @MBuhari instructed the IG of @PoliceNG to DETAIN ME AND OTHER MEMBERS of @BBOG_Nigeria here at the Unity Fountain.





"Police men and women have BUILT AN IMPREGNABLE WALL and LOCKED ME IN.“I have asked them more than 30 times to LET ME OUT and they REFUSED.”





According to CKN News findings, it was gathered that the former minister and other members of the BBOG campaign were later whisked from the Unity Fountain in Abuja to the FCT command of the Nigeria Police Force.

