Benue Leaders Meet Buhari, Reject Offer To Give 10,000 Hectares Of Land To Herdsmen

Prominent leaders from Benue State have told President Muhammadu Buhari that there is no land to allow for the establishment of cattle colonies as being proposed by the Federal Minister of Agriculture.They made their position known to the President today after they held a closed door meeting with him in the State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja.Governor Samuel Ortom, who led the delegation and addressed the press after the meeting, said Agriculture Minister, Chief Ogbeh, had explained that cattle colonies are a combination of several ranches and is proposing that ten thousand hectares should be provided for that purpose.“In Benue, we don’t have ten thousand hectares for colonies. Other states may have, but we don’t have in Benue State,” Governor Ortom stated.Among those on the delegation are the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Professor James Ayatse, former Governor of the state, Senator George Akume, Senator Barnabas Gemade, former Senate President, David Mark, retired General Atom Kpera among many others.