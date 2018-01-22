Buhari Lacks Physical And Intellectual Capacity To Rule Nigeria - Umar Na'Abba

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari does not have the physical and intellectual capacity to lead Nigeria, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Umar Gali Na’Abba has said. The former speaker said Buhari would not get his support should he declare to run for a second term in 2019.





"President Buhari hasn’t got the capacity physically and intellectually to govern Nigeria this is my honest opinion,” Na’Abba said in an interview with Punch. He was reported to have earlier said the ”President feels that since he is now in charge, everything is in order” on the Osasu Show.





The member of the Board of Trustees of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said, “I had the opportunity of sitting with the President and tell him that this is what is wrong but he told me that things were wrong before but with his election, everything is right now. That was what he told me and I was very disappointed.





“I am a member of the Board of Trustees of the party even though we don’t have it officially. We had a meeting of such a board or whatever you call it in February 2016.





“That meeting was only called again in November 2017 when he decided that he wanted to get re-elected and he needs us. He promised to reconstitute boards. He had earlier refused to do that because he believed politicians were responsible for all the evil in this country and he also promised to increase the number of ministers. In a nutshell, the President has not added value to democracy by an inch.”

