Buhari Appoints His SSA Ahmed Abubakar As New NIA DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ahmed Abubakar as the substantive Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, who announced this on Wednesday in a statement signed by him, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Until his appointment as NIA DG, Abubakar, a retired career Foreign Service officer, was serving as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (SSAP) on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

He had also briefly served as Senior Adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his appointment as SSAP.

According to the Presidency, the new NIA boss had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano.

