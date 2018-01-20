Breaking:Police IRT Team Rescues 4 Kidnapped American And Canadian Citizens

Published:

The Police IRT team has rescued four kidnapped foreigners along Jere-Kagarko Road Kaduna State .Two of the kidnappers were also arrested. According to the information reaching CKN NEWS ,the Combined teams of Intelligence Response Team IRT, Counter Terrorism Unit CTU and Kaduna Police Command all deployed by IGP Ibrahim k Idris have rescued the 3 White Men and one white Woman, 2 American and 2 Canadian Citizens in Fairly good health Condition around 730am today Saturday 20/1/18 and Handed them over to the American Embassy in Abuja for Medical attention and other immediate needs. 2 Of the Kidnappers Arrested And serious efforts to arrest remaining Gang members in progress. RESCUED VICTIMs ARE 1. NATE VANGEEST 'M'(CANADA)2.JOHN KIRLIN 'M' ( USA)3. RACHEL KELLEY 'F'(CANADA)4 DEAN SLOCUM 'M'(USA). ...Picture: Some Keepers Arrested In The Past