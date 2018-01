Published:





The remains of former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, arrived at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport , Abuja on Monday.





Dr . Ekweme who was born on October 21 , 1932 in Oko, Orumba North Local Government of Anambra State , died in a London hospital at 10 pm on Sunday , November 19 , 2017.

