Updated: 6 Months Old Baby, Others Die In Lagos Ibadan Expressway Accident

Tragedy struck in the early hours today, when a truck and a commercial motorcyclist, popular called “Okoda” rider had a collision on Kara Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos Ibadan boundary, leaving about four persons dead, including a three year old baby.





According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred at about 8.10 am when the truck on high speed in an attempt to avoid running into another vehicle swerved and hit the Okoda rider and a mother with her baby on the Okada.





The truck in the process, it was gathered finally dived into the river below the bridge and the strapped baby died on the spot due to the heavy impact as they both fell off the bike.





General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Tiamiyu Adeshina, confirmed the report, saying, “A six months old baby died on the spot, while three occupants in the truck were later recovered dead by Emergency Response Team, ERT, and local divers from the river.”







The Okoda rider and the mother who were rescued alive, were immediately rushed to hospital for treatment. Sympathisers and other onlookers wailed and cried aloud as the victims were recovered from the scene and taken to mortuary.





The incident resulted into a terrible traffic jam on both sides of the road, as LASEMA and other rescue team, including Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, cordoned off the entire road to pave the way for easy recovery effort of victims and vehicle.

