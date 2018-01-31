BREAKING: Ex-President Obasanjo's Coalition Movement Launched In Abuja

Published:

President Olusegun Obasanjo's proposed Coalition Movement has been launched in Abuja. This is coming few days the Ex-President wrote a damning letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.



The movement was launched at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The former president in a lengthy and critical public statement on Tuesday, January 23 suggested the formation of the movement and advised Buhari against seeking a second term in office.



Obasanjo was not present at the launch, but two former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Donald Duke, were in attendance.



The former President, had said in his public letter that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were incapable of repositioning Nigeria. The political parties have lost the confidence of the electorate.









Meanwhile ,following massive acceptance and inquiries about NIM, the Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM is compelled to announce its decision to formally launch its emergent Third Force umbrella rainbow movement at a major national political summit to be hosted by the movement at the last week of February in Abuja













This was the resolve of the national leadership of NIM as contained in the Time table of NIM’s Action Plan adopted earlier in the month in Abuja for the consolidation of the third force initiative of the movement, conceived to rescue Nigerians from the existing leadership incompetence and impunity in the country













Some of the national icons slated by NIM as Special Guests and Speakers respectively at the Summit are Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, Col Abubarkar Umar Dangiwa and Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, Prof Pat Utomi,General Alani Akinriade, Mr Donald Duke, Hajia Najatu Mohammed, Barr Olisa Agbakoba SAN, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Dr Garba Adamu, Barr Femi Falana SAN, Prof Attahiru Jega, Mr Fola Adeola, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Dr Obby Ezekwesili, Dr AbduJalil Tafawa Balewa, Mr Fela Durotoye among others













However, for effective mass mobilization of all allies and stakeholders of the Third Force movement across national grassroots, NIM also wishes to formally announce its zonal coordinators in the six geo political zones of Nigeria as follows:













North East; Engr Buba Galadima





North West: Engr Rabiu Suleman Bichi





North Central: Dr John Darah





South East: Hon Uche Onyeagocha





South West: Dr Olu Agunloye





South South: Comrade Ikpe Obong













These zonal coordinators have been mandated by the National Steering Committee to urgently facilitate and hold zonal consultative meetings in their various zones within the next one week to nominate credible state coordinators for the movement, while cascading the movement revolutionary agenda into Local Government Areas, Wards and polling units of the various states in preparation for the 2019 electoral revolution in Nigeria.





Finally, to register and support the third force agenda of NIM, prospective members and allies are advised to visit NIM’s Website: www.nim.com.ng

















