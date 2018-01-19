BREAKING: Ex Lagos Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni Now Benue CP

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotum Idris has appointed Fatai Owoseni as the new Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police Command. Owoseni’s appointment is coming months after he was replaced as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police by Edgal Imohimi.





The former Lagos police comissioner will replace Bashir Makama as the Commissioner of Police, Benue State command. The development is coming weeks after herdsmen attacked communities in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state between Monday, January 1 and Tuesday, January 2, the attack in its wake left seventy-three (73) people dead.





Recall President Buhari had ordered the Inspector General of Police to relocate to Benue state to restore law and order, following killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen. On Wednesday, January 10, IGP Idris arrived Benue State and was received by the Acting Inspector General of Police incharge of Zone 4, at the State Police Headquarters.

