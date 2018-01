Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with some state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.According to reports, the meeting which started at about 2:00 p.m. has six governors in attendance.Those at the meeting were – Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Aminu Masari (Katsina), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara).