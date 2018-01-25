BREAKING: Buhari In Another Closed Door Meeting With Security Chiefs Over Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes

Published:

President Muhamamdu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with the nation’s security chiefs as part of efforts aimed at ending the spate of insecurity across the country.





The meeting was held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, led the security chiefs to the meeting.





In a message posted on the Twitter handle, @NGRPresident, the Presidency said the security chiefs briefed Buhari on intelligence gathering and law enforcement efforts across the country.





“Security meeting today, presided over by President @MBuhari. NSA, Service Chiefs, Intelligence Chiefs, IGP in attendance.





“President briefed on Intelligence-gathering and law enforcement efforts across the country, by the various agencies,” the message read.

