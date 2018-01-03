BREAKING: Another Traditional Ruler Kidnapped By Gunmen In Kaduna

Published:

Barely 24 hours after a traditional ruler and his wife were killed by yet to be identified gunmen at a village in Sanga Local Government Area of the state. Gunmen have kidnapped another paramount ruler of Ikulu Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, His Royal Highness, Yohanna Kukah.





Kukah was abducted on Tuesday night in his palace. The Kaduna police command through its Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed the kidnap of the traditional ruler to Channels Television. He said the gunmen stormed the palace of the monarch at about 9:00 pm on Tuesday and forcefully took him away along with his palace guard.





Aliyu, however, said a team of police operatives from the Command and soldiers attached to the Operation Safe Haven has been deployed to the area. He asked the people of the community not to panic and was hopeful that the team would track down the kidnappers as well as rescue the monarch and his aide.





The traditional ruler is said to be a younger brother of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Mathew Kukah.





More to follow…

Share This