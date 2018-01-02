Boko Haram: 5,247 Adamawa Muslims Killed In 7 LGA.....Muslim Council

Published:

Adamawa State chapter of Muslim Council has said no fewer than 5,247 Muslims lost their lives in Boko Haram attacks that affected seven of the 21 local government areas of the state since 2012.

The body in a report on the crisis by its Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji and Secretary General, Alhaji Ismaila Moddibo, said some 5,161 Muslims sustained various degrees of injury in the crisis that effected mostly the Northern senatorial district and parts of the Central of Adamawa State.

According to the report, no fewer than 12, 732 Muslims property, including houses, mosques, livestock and farm produce, worth N81.6 billion were destroyed in the affected local government areas of Madagali, Michika, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Hong and Gombi.

The report said Madagali Local Government Area had the highest number of deaths with 2,500 people while Hong has the lowest number with 68.

Michika local government area has the highest number of property lost worth N23.3 billion while Maiha has the lowest with N157 million worth of property.

The report, which was presented to Governor Muhammadu Bindow, recommended, among others, support for the victims by the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative and reconstruction of places of worship and Islamiya schools, all destroyed in the crisis.

It also recommended beefing up of more security, deployment of more security personnel and financial support to local vigilante groups assisting the military in the fight against the insurgency.

Share This