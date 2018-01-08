Board Appointments: I Am Ready To Even Serve As President Buhari's Cleaner - Ex-Senator

Published:

John Udoedehe, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says he can do the job of a cleaner or a messenger for President Muhamamdu Buhari. The former Senator was reacting to a list of Federal Government appointees which contains names of dead persons.





The Presidency had released the list of 209 chairmen and 1,258 board members into the boards of federal agencies and corporations on 29 December, 2017. And Udoedehe, who served as Senator for the Akwa Ibom North East constituency from 1999 to 2003, was appointed as a board member for the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency.





But, according to him, some of his political associates have described his appointment as embarrassing, saying he (Udoedehe) deserved a better position. He claimed they asked him to reject the appointment.“It will be disrespectful to the president for me to reject the offer, I am a loyal party member,” he said.





"If the president finds me worthy to be a messenger or a cleaner in the government, as a Christian I should humble myself and accept it.“I don’t want to give my enemies weapon to tell lies against me. I don’t want my enemies to go and tell the president ‘I told you this man is arrogant’.





"The Bible talks about long suffering, talks about humility, talks about patience, and talks about gratefulness to God.“They are shocked by the reply I give them" said the ex Senator.

Share This