Blackwood Grills And Bar Hosts Bodex Media MD, Florence Hungbo To A Sumptuous Meal

Blackwood Grills and Bar belongs to A-list class of Restaurant and Bar with Exceptional services and at the same time, offers mouth watering intercontinental dishes and currently reviewing local delicacies. The Outstanding company doused the MD, Bodex Media Florence Hungbo in palatable meals beyond finger licking.





The MD herself, who is popularly known as Bodex, was super excited and honored to get such invitation from such a prestigious grills and bar which just opened for less than a month but we all know she’s best at what she does especially with the PR segment out of the many things we know she’s into but hey, she was raved at the intercontinental meal served especially tasting real in her Mother’s land, Nigeria







Blackwood bar with scintillating light settings and cool music played host to Bodex who was treated like the queen she is. Little wonder, the saying ” show me your friends and I’d tell you who you are”, the affection and respect displayed by the restaurant to customers wasn’t far-fetched.



Blackwood bar served chilled drinks that could pass for snow flakes and their hot grills left the taste buds spicy. In fact, Bodex kept reliving the moments on how she had been missing so much for a long time especially with the professional workers from her arrival to departure. The workers were up and doing, attending to different guests in their lovely outfit, good listening ears, paying attention to customers want and checking up to know if customers wanted anything.







The MD, Mr Hammed Oke is an exceptional human being and has the right attitude for such businesses and now i can tell he’s doing what he loves most with his calmness and soft way of calming pressure so if you ask me what i think i will say, *he has ventured into the right business aside being an architect*.







Blackwood grills and bar is located at 11 olu akerele street off awolowo way. Ikeja. Behind the popular Lagoon hospita and it’s a home to the happiest happy hour around Ikeja and its environs. Blackwood features charming restaurants with different intercontinental dishes perfect for that exceptional occasion, an exclusive 5 star rooms for that perfect relaxtion and gregarious roof top bar with captivating views, all in perfect setting for any occasion.







Blackwood can be used for a first date meeting place, a fiftieth anniversary or any anniversary at all, a celebration of victory, meetings both official and private or a night out with friends, and they will find you a cozy corner, a comfy booth or an accessible table to suit your personality.







When you visit Blackwood Grills and Bar, you can depend on a dining experience that you simply won’t find at any other restaurant. So, from our family to yours, welcome to Blackwood Grills And Bar! We hope you love our food and drinks as much as we love preparing and serving it – and we hope we’ll see you soon. Bodex Gushes

