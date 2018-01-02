Bike Accident :Yusuf Buhari Spent One Week Already In Hospital

Published:

Armed policemen and officers of the Department of State Services held guard, morning, day and night as usual at the Cedar Crest Hospital, Gudu District, Abuja, welcoming the New Year 2018 as President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, spent six days in the facility. A check at the hospital on Sunday around 8pm revealed that the policemen had been joined by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission.





Three FRSC vans and one NSCDC van were sighted stationed at the entrance of the Sam Mbakwe Street, giving an indication that these officials might also keep a vigil at the hospital. On Sunday when Punch got to the hospital around 7pm, Islamic prayer which involved some of the security officials was being observed at the entrance of the hospital around 7pm. There was no visiting top government official as of the time of filling this report.





"You can see that we are all here till the New Year comes. This is a top national duty too. Almost every Nigerian now knows the President’s son is sick and admitted here. We wish him a quick recovery,” the source said. Yusuf Buhari was rushed to the hospital after having a power bike accident in the Gwarimpa Estate area on Tuesday and sustaining a head injury, which made him undergo a surgery.





Punch

