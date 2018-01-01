Better Days Ahead For Nigeria – Saraki Says In New Year Message

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to remain determined while praying for a full recovery of the country’s economy in the year 2018. Saraki, in a New Year message, said a strong economy would enable the government to achieve physical development.





The senate president said that most of the problems now threatening the unity, progress and peace of the country were rooted in the poor state of the economy. "While 2017 was challenging for many Nigerians, we must look back on the year with the knowledge that better days are ahead,” he said.





"Although we still have so much to do to achieve our desired individual and national objectives, let us rise up with courage and determination to make the situation better. "Nigerians deserved a chance to live a better life. This is why the 8th National Assembly will continue to collaborate with executive to ensure that all the policies and programmes of the present administration are realised.





"The National Assembly will not spare efforts in passing more laws that will serve as catalyst for our economic stability and growth.“Laws that will help make our businesses thrive. Laws that will enhance the creation of jobs and put more money in the pockets of our people.”

