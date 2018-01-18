Benue State Belongs To The Fulanis By Conquest - University Don

Published:

Prof. Umar Labdo Muhammad of the Faculty of Humanities, Northwest University, Kano claims that Benue State belongs to the Fulani by right of conquest.





Benue State belongs to the Fulani people by right of conquest. This is because half of the state is part of the Bauchi Emirate and the other half is part of the Adamawa Emirate. Benue is therefore part and parcel of the Sokoto Caliphate. So no one has the right to expel the Fulani from Benue under any guise.





Second to the Arabs, perhaps the Fulani are the most benevolent and merciful conquerors in history. If they had applied the Nazi final solution to the natives, or if they had treated them the same way the European settlers treated Red Indians in North America or the Aborigines in Australia, the story would have been different today.

