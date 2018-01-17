Herdsmen Killings: Benue, Nasarawa Governments Shun Peace Meeting With IGP

Published:

The governors of Benue and Nasarawa states did not attend a peace meeting convened by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris on Tuesday. The meeting, which was meant to find a lasting solution to the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes in the states, was however postponed as a result of their absence.





It was gathered that the Secretary to the Benue government, Anthony Ior, called for the postponement of the meeting to give room for the governors and other stakeholders to participate. Also speaking at the meeting, Senator Jack Tilley-Gyado said both the Tivs and Fulanis were not at the meeting.





He noted that they have never needed anybody to come in between them because they have been friends and brothers for decades. The secretary to the Nasarawa state government, Abdullahi Mohammed, in his reaction, said that Nasarawa state was not at war with Benue as being rumoured by some people.





Idris, however, promised to meet with the governors, to agree on a new date and venue.





