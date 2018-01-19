Benue Government Accused Police Of Supporting Herdsmen

Published:

The Governor Samuel Ortom administration has accused the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) of supporting Fulani herdsmen by alleging that Benue militia groups were armed with AK 47. The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, had disclosed that the force had evidence showing that the ranch guards were armed with rifles.





However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Benue governor, Terve Akase, while reacting to the statement, accused the police of trying to justify the killings by herdsmen. Speaking to Channels TV on Thursday, Akase said: "Statement by Police spokesman on militia groups being armed is very funny. I think police is trying to neutralise killings in Benue State.





"It should be a concern to Nigerians, the police are not supposed to take sides, Jimoh Moshood has positioned himself as spokesman of herdsmen by his statement. He would not have made such a statement if he was not herdsmen’s spokesman. "Why would PPRO grant an interview and try to playdown on killings in the State.





"What kind of country are we running? That shows Nigeria Police don’t have respect for human rights.“Police Force set up to protect Nigeria is trying to play down killings; that means that Benue people have been left to their faith.“Nigerians need to know that police have taken sides. This proves that there is more to the killing.”

