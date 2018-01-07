Benue Crisis: 11 Killed In Fresh Attack

Published:

Suspected herdsmen on Saturday allegedly killed 11 persons in a fresh attack on Tombu village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. Governor Samuel Ortom confirmed the renewed killings shortly after an emergency meeting with the joint socio-cultural groups in the state.





"Two days back, four persons were killed in Guma Local Government, and this has continued.“We appreciate the fact that now we have the massive presence of the police, we have an additional deployment of the military.





"They are on ground and deployment is being done; we are also providing logistics to ensure that these do not continue. As at now, over 40,000 people have been displaced and we are still counting,” he said. An eyewitness told newsmen that the attackers came to Ukemberagga/ Tsewarves, Tse Toradi, all in Tombo community in Mbagber ward of Gaambe-Tiev of the council area.





Another source claimed that the attackers launched the attack about 11pm on Friday and lasted till 5am of Saturday. The State police command spokesman, ASP, Moses Yamu, confirmed that the attack occurred late on Friday at Tombo village in Mbanaga district and that only four persons were killed.

