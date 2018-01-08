Bayero Agabi Emerges Vice President Of Nigerian Internet Group

Published:

Agabi with Minister Of Communications After the election

Popular broadcaster Bayero Agabi has emerged the Vice President of the Nigerian Internet Group, NIG. Bayero who is also the Executive Director at the Centre for Cyber Awareness and Development, CECAD, was voted in as the group’s Vice president alongside Destiny Amana who emerged President.



Editor of Enterprise Africa magazine, Hillary Damissah and Nkem Uwaje were also voted in as the new Publicity Secretary and Treasurer respectively.



Destiny Amana who emerged President was a former Vice president of the group while Bayero Agabi had also previously held the office of the Publicity Secretary.



The duo replaced Mrs Oyeronke Oyetunde and Mr Temitope Fashedemi as president and Vice president respectively.



Even though most of the winners were nominated unopposed, the returning officer and former Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Caleb Oshuntogun who is also a member of the NIG board directed that a voting process be put in place for members to vote for or against each candidate.



The election was held at the NIRA head office in Lagos during NIG’s Colloquium 2018.

The event had in attendance Nigeria’s current Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shitu and former minister of communications, Engr. Olawale Ige MFR.



There were also representatives from the Nigeria Communications Commissions, National Information Technology Development Agency and the Nigeria Internet Registration Association, NIRA.

