Bauchi State Govt's Unprecedented Efforts At Development Showcased (Highest State Allocation For Education In Nigeria)

For three days a selected number of Journalists and bloggers were taken on a tour of some of the projects embarked by Bauchi State Government under the leadership of Governor M.A Abubakar



Bauchi State currently prides itself as the State with the largest allocation for Education budget in Nigeria .With a near 20% budgetary allocation in the past two years ,the Bauchi State government has embarked on massive educational infaqstructural development .





These includes the rehabiliation and equipment of over 800 schools spread across the twenty Local Government Areas of the State.

Other areas where the government is making so much impact is road construction .The media team were taken to hundred of kilometers of rods either rehabiliated or outrightly constructed by the State Government.

Many of the rural communities which hetherto have no access to road have been linked and conected.

To show how important the Government takes seriuously the health of it's people into consideration ,about 19 new wel equiped centres have been opened in the 19 Local Government Areas of the State.

All of them with State of the Art medical facilities ,quarters for medical personnels and drugs.

The provision of water is another cardinal policy of the current Bauchi State Government.Rural communities were provided with hand pumps for water and in some instances solar powered boreholes were also provided .

Bauchi State probably is the only State in the country that has vocational schools for Orphans and vulnerables in the society as well as for specially gifted Children

Some of the facilities visited by the team include the following

1.) Zalanga, Ganjuwa LGA where we inspected the Zalanga Shari’ah Court Sitting center which is being renovated by the Governor.

2.) Construction of Health Clinic, provision of hospital equipment, construction of Staff Quarters, and drilling of Hand Pump Boreholes at Zalanga Community in collaboration with CSDP (Community and Social Development Project).

3.) Total Renovation and Upgrading of Government Girls Secondary School, Soro. All classrooms, hostels, Admin Blocks, Dining Hall, Labs etc. It is worthy to note that the area/school was one of those destroyed by Boko Haram . Soro is under Ganjuwa LGA.

4.) Renovation of Classrooms, offices and store at Shadarki (A&B) Primary School, Darazo LGA. This is one out of more than 800 Primary and JSS being renovated and more 600 newly constructed by the current administration.

More than 10,000 desks have been provided to the schools in the first batch of distribution under the Ministry of Education and about 18,000 were provided under SUBEB (All His Excellency’s school renovation projects are seen with blue roofs).

5.) Ongoing construction site of 22 KM Darazo – Gabchiyari Road in Darazo LGA

6.) The over 100 km Misau – Udubo – Gamawa road construction with 2 standard bridges.

7.) Primary Health Center Madachi, Katagum LGA. One of 19 PHCs constructed by the administration of His Excellency Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar across 20 LGAs of the state. Each PHC is fully equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, doctors and nurses’ quarters, VIP toilets, boreholes.

8.) Dualization of Jama’are Road and Rehabilitation of Sule Katagum Raod in Azare (Ongoing)

9.) Promise fulfilled as the Governor constructs solar powered borehole with a large water tank for the people of Babban Garejin Azare. During the 2015 governorship election campaigns, the Governor, who was a candidate at that time promised to provide a lasting solution to the problem of water scarcity they were facing a that time.

10.) Complete rehabilitation of High Court of Justice, Azare

11.) Breakfast at Mai Shayi’s Place (**wink**)

12.) (Ongoing) Design and construction of over 50km Hanafari – Jurara – Garin Babani – Sabon Kafi – Dogon Jeji Road

13.) Complete renovation and upgrade of 4-storey building of classrooms, dining hall, kitchen and toilets. Provision of computers, brand new desks, solar powered security lights across the school, boreholes and large tanks, lab equipment etc. at Govt. Girls College, Special School Kafin Madaki, Ganjuwa LGA.

14.) Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA) Amb. M.C. Abubakar Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) Vocational College. The college is tuition free and it currently has more than 170 students. Administrative block, classrooms, desks, hostels, rooms for college staffs, Modern Kitchen and Dining Hall, Large standard auditorium, fully equipped workshops (wood work, tailoring, electrical, mechanical), modern toilets, ICT centre and a shuttle bus by His Excellency Gov. M.A Abubakar

15.) Bauchi Fertilizer Company. The Governor resuscitated the dying company which has been abandoned by the previous administration. The company now provides job to hundreds of youths and it is a source of IGR for the state. The company provides fertilizer to neighboring states like Gombe and it will soon start exporting to neighboring countries. Farmers in Bauchi especially, no longer have difficulty in having access to qualitative fertilizer.

