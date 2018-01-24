Ayo Fayose Backs Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari

Published:





Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state says former President Olusegun Obasanjo has outlived his usefulness and should leave the stage. Fayose was responding to a letter by Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari in which Obasanjo advised the President not to seek re-election in 2019.





According to the governor, both men have contributed to the nation’s woes, adding that they don’t represent anything good for the country.“I agree with Obasanjo’s letter even though he didn’t say anything that I have not said about Buhari and his government,” Fayose wrote on his Twitter handle.





"However, Obasanjo and Buhari are like the accuser & the accused; two of them are analogue and they do not represent the Nigeria of today.“Obasanjo (the accuser) and Buhari (the accused) are both expired people that Nigerians are desirous of getting rid of.





"They both don’t know when they were born and have outlived their usefulness in the political life of Nigeria. "Content of OBJ’s letter is a welcome development but the messenger is also culpable in the enthronement and colossal failure of Buhari.“Though we warned them ahead of this tragedy. It is therefore the decision of Nigerians that Buhari has failed and he must go, not that of OBJ.”

