Arrested Elombah.com Publisher Released,Brother Still Detained

Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it that arrested Publisher of Online Platform Elombah.com Daniel Elombah has been released by the Police authorities.





The UK based Publisher and lawyer was released in the early hours of this morning.His brother who runs the Publication on his behalf in Nigeria is still being held.





Both were arrested two days ago by Police authorities believed to be SARS in their hometown and whisked away to Abuja,an incident that has been condemned across the country and beyond.





Full details later

