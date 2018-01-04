Army Rescue Another Chibok School Girl

Published:





The troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued one of the Chibok schoolgirls earlier abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists in April 2014.





According to the army, the girl, identified as Salomi Pogu, was rescued in company of another girl, Jamila Adams, 14, and both of them are now in the custody of the troops.





In a release by Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and Spokesperson, Theatre Command, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Pogu is on the list of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls.









Source: Punch

