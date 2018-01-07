Army, DSS Kill Gang Kingpin Behind The Murder Of 22 People In Rivers State

Published:

A notorious kidnapper, Ejima Igwe Dibia, allegedly behind brutal murder of about 23 persons in Omoku, Rivers state on January 1st this year has been shot dead in a combined operation by the DSS and the Army at a border town between Rivers and Enugu state.





A top security source confirmed the killing of the kidnapper, also known as Don Wani. When contacted the Rivers state Director of the Department of State Service, DSS, Tosin Ajayi declined comment. “No comment for now,” he said. The dreaded militant leader was reported to have been killed in November last year.





His death was confirmed last year by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of the state, Osi Olisa. Olisa said he was shot dead by a combined force of OSPAC (Onelga Security outfit) and other security agents in the state. Prior to his death, Wanny was among gang leaders who accepted the amnesty granted by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.





Vanguard

Share This