Army Confirms Killing Of Wife Of Boko Haram Factional Leader

The Nigerian Army has said it has killed the wife of a major factional leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Mamman Nur. Deputy Director of Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement signed by him on Saturday.





The statement was a follow up to a press release issued on Friday in which the military claimed Nur was fatally injured by troops in the artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region. Nwachukwu said the wife of the Boko Haram factional leader was killed alongside several other terrorists while about 250 footsoldiers from the Albarnawy camp have surrendered to Nigerien Authorities.





"Many of the insurgents who fled the onslaught are now taking advantage of the amnesty offered by the Nigerien government by surrendering to Nigerien Forces. "Among the insurgents fleeing from the ongoing offensive are senior and junior commanders in the Albarnawy faction who are now attempting to melt into other communities in and around Kano, Geidam and Gashua axis unnoticed. One of such fleeing commanders is Bana Bafui,” the statement said.





The military further warned members of the public, particularly in Kano, Geidam, Gashua, Hadeja and the northern part of Jigawa to be vigilant and watch out for strange faces suddenly appearing in their communities and promptly report same to security agencies.

