Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill NNPC Official

Published:

The police in Benue state have confirmed the death of an official of the NNPC in Guma, a border area of Benue and Nasarawa states. Police say armed bandits may have carried out the attack although some people in the area confirmed they were Fulani herdsmen .





The deceased, it was gathered, was one of the officials of the oil firm on an assignment in the area.





“What is happening in Ukum and Kastina-Ala is a pure act of banditry and communal clash which some criminals are taking advantage of. Most acts of banditry taking place in that axis is traced to ‘Ghana’,” new commissioner of police in Benue, Fatai Owoseni, said.





He said that some persons had been invited for interrogation even as investigations are ongoing to unravel the cause of the clash.

Share This