Arewa Youths Back Obasanjo, Ask Buhari To Go Home And Rest

The Arewa Youths Forum has backed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s advice to President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek another term in office in 2019. National President of the Forum, Alhaji Gambo Gujungu, recalled the group had earlier warned Buhari not to seek reelection.





According to Gujungu, Obasnajo’s letter, expressing concerns over issues in the country, could not have come in a better way.“Two weeks ago, we issued a statement warning Buhari not to contest the 2019 general election because he is yet to fulfill his 2015 election campaign promises,” he said.





"We are also not in support of how he is fighting corruption in the country. Imagine what is going even within the so-called cabals where issues bothering on corruption are dangling over their heads. "We are in line with what former President Obasanjo said.





"Buhari should give way since he cannot fix the country and allow others with the capacity to do so come in board. Let him go home and rest in 2019.”

