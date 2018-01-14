Arewa Set Up Committee On Anti-Grazing Law

Published:

Pan Northern socio cultural group the Arewa Consultative Forum has set up a committee to map out ways to handle the anti open grazing law in the North. Secretary General of the body Anthony Sani said this on Friday, adding that the committee became necessary as clashes with herdsmen and farmers bordered on occupation rather than on ethnicity or religion.





"The ACF has actually constituted a committee on how best to go about the anti-open grazing law with a view to stopping clashes between herdsmen and farmers and improving the volume and quality of the livestock industry in the country,” he told Punch.“This is because the forum believes the clashes border on occupation rather than on ethnicity or religion. The committee has yet to submit its reports to the forum.





"It is after the submission of the report that well-informed positions on this important subject can be taken. Any law which cannot be implemented for whatever reasons in the interest of all the people should be reconsidered for performance.“How frustrated we are with the challenges of community living should not make us believe that acts of revenge can address our concerns and bring about the peace needed for socio-economic development.”





He added that, “There can be no justification for taking it out on innocent people under the pretext of revenge through reprisals. If God can forgive our transgressions, we should also forgive those who transgress against us.“So, let the herdsmen and farmers come together and unleash their synergy against the collective challenges for a common interest. The two occupations are not mutually exclusive.”Recall that there have been killings in some states in the North over implementation of the law.

