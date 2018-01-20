APC Leaders Mounted Pressure On Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency In Rivers – Wike

Published:

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was under intense pressure from APC leaders to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State. Speaking when he granted audience to Anglican Bishops of Niger Delta Province on Friday, Governor Wike said that he learnt of the pressure on the President during his meeting with the Commander-in-Chief at the State House.





He said: “When I went to see the President, he told me that he was under pressure to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.“Those things they planned to use in declaring state of emergency in Rivers State fell on their own states and it became difficult to do so” He said because of the mass insecurity across the country, the evil eyes of the plotters have left Rivers State. He said: "When you sit and plot evil against Rivers State, you will not know peace. If they don’t apologise for plotting and executing evil against Rivers State, they will never know peace".





The governor said that Rivers State survived because of the prayers of clerics and the Church. He urged the church to take interest in the leadership that will emerge in the country at all levels, warning that a bad political leadership will affect everyone.“If you don’t participate in what is happening through voting, the country will degenerate further. People should acquire their permanent voters cards to enthrone the leadership they desire”, he said.





The governor said that in other climes if ten persons are killed, the President visits to personally assess the situation. He pointed out that the country has become a security nightmare with 73 persons killed in Benue and mass burial organised for them, with the Presidency acting as if nothing happened.“Human lives are not respected. In fact, the lives of cows and chicken appear to be more important than human lives. This has nothing to do with politics. Let us not trivialize the catastrophy that has befallen Nigeria”, he said.





Speaking further, Governor Wike reiterated that his administration will set up a Christian Trust Fund to cater for indigent clerics. He said that funds have been proposed in 2018 Budget for that purpose. Earlier, the Anglican Archbishop of Niger Delta Province, Most Reverend Ignatius Kattey said the Anglican Bishops were in the Government House to appreciate the Rivers State Governor for his roles in the success of the Anglican Synod.





He lauded the governor for his outstanding developmental strides and urged him to sustain the delivery of projects throughout his administration. The Anglican Bishops presented an award of eminent personality to the Rivers State Governor.

