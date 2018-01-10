APC House Of Reps Member Quits Party Because Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacks

Published:

Share This

A member of the National Assembly and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Interior, Mr. Jagaba Adams Jagaba, has declared the end of his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Jagaba, who is representing Kachia/Kagarko constituency at the House, reacted to his suspension from the party in Kaduna State, said, “APC is a sinking ship and I won’t perish with it.”He was amazed that the party that has lost its credibility in the political landscape of the country has been drifting under poor leadership that handed him a suspension instead of an outright dismissal.Jagaba said: “I expected dismissal and now suspension. Its been long I bid them farewell. My body language, my utterances, my actions and inactions have demonstrated that I had parted ways with them for a long time. It’s unfortunate that they are not practical scientists to realize it.”He added, “the APC has clearly shown that the security and welfare of the people is not its business.”According to him, “the electorates are more poorer now, Fulani herdsmen have continued to attack and killed my people unabatedly with both the Federal and State governments doing nothing.“The governor of Kaduna State has continually said, he does not need the votes from Southern Kaduna to win election, he has demonstrated that he value the live of a cow than the lives of Southern Kaduna people. So, I can’t stay with them in the same party,” he disclosed.