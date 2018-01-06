APC Chairman, 7,000 Others Join PDP In Bayelsa

Published:

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Odi community in Kolokuma/Opokuma area of Bayelsa state, Soukiri Jackson alongside 7,000 members of the party have joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Speaking during the defection, Governor Seriake Dickson described the return to the PDP of the APC defectors as a welcome development.





"The power of the people is the most potent weapon, you can find any where in the world; more potent than any armoury. The difference between me and many politicians is that I am a Countryman.“I connect with the people, I feel their pains, when they are happy I am happy and vice versa. I appreciate the people because they have made me what I am and above all, they have made the PDP the strongest party, the only party that can win election in our state.





"For those who seek political office, we must not go out to hurt people for their welfare and interest should ordinarily be the reason for being in politics. We should be civil as we carry out our activities in 2018, being a crucial election,” he said. Also speaking, the state chairman of the PDP, Hon Cleopas Moses commended Hon. Suokiri for his decision to quit the APC for the PDP which he said was his home. He maintained that Suokiri was a committed and deep rooted PDP member before those wielding the broom hoodwinked him into joining them.

Share This